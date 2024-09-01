Narendra Modi celebrates Rubina Francis’ big win at Paris Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has weighed in to celebrate para-shooter Rubina Francis’ bronze medal at today’s session of Paris Paralympics.
As per India Today, the athlete ended up third in P2 – Women’s 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final, scoring a sum of 211.1 points.
Highlighting her historical achievement as well as personal skills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly jumped on social media X to issue a note of congratulations.
He wrote, ““Yet another proud moment for India as Rubina Francis wins a Bronze in the P2 – Women’s 10M Air Pistol SH1 event at the #Paralympics2024.”
“Her exceptional focus, determination, and perseverance have given outstanding results,” the democrat added.
Rubina Francis happens to be first Indian female who has bagged a para-shooting award in an international pistol competition.
Alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also commended her exceptional victory.
He said, “Rubina Francis, you’ve turned the shooting range into a stage of glory! Many congratulations It makes you the 1st Indian female to win a shooting medal in pistol events.”
“And only 3rd to win a medal in shooting events. Your journey from practice to podium is an inspiration for all! #Cheer4Bharat,” the politician clapped on.