Sports

Narendra Modi celebrates Rubina Francis’ big win at Paris Paralympics

Narendra Modi clapped for Rubina Francis seizing bronze medal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Narendra Modi clapped for Rubina Francis seizing bronze medal
Narendra Modi clapped for Rubina Francis seizing bronze medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has weighed in to celebrate para-shooter Rubina Francis’ bronze medal at today’s session of Paris Paralympics.

As per India Today, the athlete ended up third in P2 – Women’s 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final, scoring a sum of 211.1 points.

Highlighting her historical achievement as well as personal skills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly jumped on social media X to issue a note of congratulations.

He wrote, ““Yet another proud moment for India as Rubina Francis wins a Bronze in the P2 – Women’s 10M Air Pistol SH1 event at the #Paralympics2024.”

“Her exceptional focus, determination, and perseverance have given outstanding results,” the democrat added.

Rubina Francis happens to be first Indian female who has bagged a para-shooting award in an international pistol competition.

Alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also commended her exceptional victory.

He said, “Rubina Francis, you’ve turned the shooting range into a stage of glory! Many congratulations It makes you the 1st Indian female to win a shooting medal in pistol events.”

“And only 3rd to win a medal in shooting events. Your journey from practice to podium is an inspiration for all! #Cheer4Bharat,” the politician clapped on.

Noel Gallagher discloses real reason for feuding with Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher discloses real reason for feuding with Liam Gallagher
Selena Gomez bombarded with Benny Blanco kisses in sizzling PDA

Selena Gomez bombarded with Benny Blanco kisses in sizzling PDA
PM Keir Starmer lands in Scotland upon King Charles’ order

PM Keir Starmer lands in Scotland upon King Charles’ order
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles

Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles

Sports News

Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother mourned in nationwide sports silence
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Cristiano Ronaldo shares ‘special bond’ with Champions League Trophy in heartwarming video
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open by Popyrin in major upset
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal's squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his next ‘major’ career goal
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau and his brother die in tragic accident
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Joe Root breaks Rohit Sharma's record with landmark Lords century
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi left out from second test match
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Champions League's historic milestone: 'Honored'
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube milestone lands spot in Guinness World Records
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Kylian Mbappe account hacked: Shocking Messi-Ronaldo post sparks chaos