Kris Jenner makes surprising date night appearance with Jeff Bezos

Kris Jenner was out and about on double date with Amazon’s former CEO Jeff Bezos.
As she turned up with boyfriend Corey Gamble, the businessman was seen smiling down with fiancé Lauren Sanchez in Santa Monica on Friday night.
According to Daily Mail, Jeff Bezos recently returned from a cool down vacation on the Mediterranean side with his partner, and now they winding down with Kylie Jenner’s mum.
The couples were photographed at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant, where he sported a simple look in fitted black t-shirt matched with skinny jeans and black boots.
Lauren Sanchez chose to display her well-toned curves in a black and white Candy Dress from Ronny Kobo.
In one hand, she had held a shiny black bag, whereas the other one was gripped tightly by Jeff Bezos.
Kris Jenner had checked into her usual momager-style clothes, wearing a beige shirt under one bright pink jacket paired up with complimenting shorts.
Romance mate Corey Gamble went for all-black like Jeff Bezos, but he had slipped into a button down shirt instead.
Despite it being all dark outside, both Kris Jenner and the Amazon head chose to wear sunglasses.