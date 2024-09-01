Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted enjoying a luxurious yacht vacation in Italy, surrounded by A-list friends and family.
The 49-year-old Oscar winner and his 29-year-old supermodel girlfriend were seen sharing a passionate kiss on the deck of the yacht, as they soaked up the sun on the island of Palmarola.
The couple, who have been dating since October 2023, were joined by A-list friends Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Benedict Cumberbatch on the island of Palmarola.
Pregnant Margot Robbie, who is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, was also spotted on the yacht, proudly showing off her growing baby bump in a black bikini.
Cooper's seven-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, was also present, marking a rare public appearance with her father's new partner.
The group enjoyed a relaxing day on the water, with some taking a speedboat ride and others paddling on a canoe. Cooper was also seen getting some exercise on the canoe before taking a quick dip in the water.
This romantic getaway comes after the couple was spotted at Taylor Swift's $17 million Rhode Island mansion last weekend, fueling rumors of a possible engagement.