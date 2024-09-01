Entertainment

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, and Benedict Cumberbatch enjoyed on luxurious yacht on Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted enjoying a luxurious yacht vacation in Italy, surrounded by A-list friends and family.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner and his 29-year-old supermodel girlfriend were seen sharing a passionate kiss on the deck of the yacht, as they soaked up the sun on the island of Palmarola.

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

The couple, who have been dating since October 2023, were joined by A-list friends Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Benedict Cumberbatch on the island of Palmarola.

Pregnant Margot Robbie, who is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, was also spotted on the yacht, proudly showing off her growing baby bump in a black bikini.

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Cooper's seven-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, was also present, marking a rare public appearance with her father's new partner.

The group enjoyed a relaxing day on the water, with some taking a speedboat ride and others paddling on a canoe. Cooper was also seen getting some exercise on the canoe before taking a quick dip in the water.

This romantic getaway comes after the couple was spotted at Taylor Swift's $17 million Rhode Island mansion last weekend, fueling rumors of a possible engagement.

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Entertainment News

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
BTS' RM, J-Hope celebrate Jungkook's 27th birthday with heartfelt wishes
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Sabrina Carpenter reveals ‘secret’ goal of her life
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Nikki Garcia drops SHOCKING hint of split from husband Artem Chigvintsev
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Ed Sheeran jumps on bandwagon, pokes fun at himself in hilarious video
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Jennifer Lopez exudes confidence in first outing after Ben Affleck divorce
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Brad Pitt is very ‘serious’ about girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Taylor Swift to make cameo in Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building?’
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Jennifer Lopez drops cryptic ‘unbothered’ post as Ben Affleck divorce looms
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Noel Gallagher discloses real reason for feuding with Liam Gallagher
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Selena Gomez bombarded with Benny Blanco kisses in sizzling PDA
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Kris Jenner makes surprising date night appearance with Jeff Bezos