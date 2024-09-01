Selena Gomez bombarded with Benny Blanco kisses in sizzling PDA

Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco are raising the temperatures with their sizzling PDA-packed video!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, August 31, the Only Murders in the Buildings actress dropped an intimate video that captured her in the arms of her loving boyfriend ahead of attending the volleyball event.
In the video, Gomez was casually dressed in a black hoodie, while the I Found You singer sported his signature styled shirt.
Blanco showered his lover with a stream of passionate kisses as they savored their intimate time together.
Earlier this week, Gomez was also captured wearing a gold ring while out for a jog, igniting engagement rumors with the songwriter.
The Midnight Vibes artist also shared a post on her official account that displayed a carousel of images from a volleyball match.
The carousel opened with an orange banner stating, “Selena Gomez, please sing the National Anthem at one of the home games: Friday, 6:00 pm, Saturday, 1:00 pm—THS Volleyball Team.”
“They asked!! Couldn’t help it, it’s my first time in Telluride!” captioned the singer.
The series of photos also featured snaps from the match and some fan-meeting moments.
“The kindest heart indeed,” commented actress Zoe Saldana.
Meanwhile, YouTuber Adelaine Morin wrote, “The people’s princess.”