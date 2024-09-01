Jennifer Lopez exudes confidence in first outing after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has finally made the first public appearance after filing for divorce from her now-estranged husband, Ben Affleck.
JLo looked carefree as she excluded confidence while stepping out of her car in Beverly Hills, California on Friday, Aug. 30.
The This Is Me… Now crooner donned a stylishly yet casually outfit for the event, sporting a white cutout halter top, wide-leg denim pants, pink-tinted sunglasses and chunky high heels.
For accessories, she went for a crocodile handbag and lots of jewelry, including rings and gold and silver bracelets.
A source recently told People, "It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."
Jennifer and Ben exchanged the wedding vows on July 17th, 2022, in Las Vegas, after rekindling their romance two decades later.
The pair were first engaged in 2002 but broke it off days before the wedding.
For the unversed, JLo filed for divorce from Ben, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court without at an attorney present.