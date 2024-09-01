Kate Middleton prepares for major responsibilities with new title

Kate Middleton is set to receive a new title ahead of her major role as future queen when her husband Prince William becomes king.
An insider told In Touch Weekly, “Kate, in particular, has given a lot of thought to her new position and has consulted with her husband and multiple advisers about implementing her ideas.”
The source further got candid about the first “commoner” to take the throne in nearly 1,000 years, “These discussions, along with years of experience as a royal, have been instrumental in the making of a modern queen.”
The Princess of Wales got diagnosed with cancer in March 2024, and ever since then she had limited her public appearances as she’s on a break from royal duties.
The future queen “used to be willing to do whatever was best for the institution, but now she’s learned to set boundaries.”
She was recently spotted with the Prince of Wales and her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Balmoral.
“If this health scare has taught Kate anything, it’s that she doesn’t want to waste time away from her kids,” the insider added, “For centuries, the crown came with a certain set of responsibilities, but Kate and William have always vowed that they’re going to do things differently.”