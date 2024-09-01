Jennifer Lopez drops cryptic ‘unbothered’ post as Ben Affleck divorce looms

Jennifer Lopez is exuding “unbothered” charm after filing for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck!
Taking to her official Instagram account on Saturday, August 31, the Atlas actress shared a series of images that flaunted “peace” and “unbothered” vibes as the actress reportedly undergoes divorce proceedings.
“Oh! It was a summer,” captioned the Marry Me actress, apparently hinting at the end of her relationship with the Argo actor.
Among the carousel was an image that read, “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace,” potentially hinting how the divorce from Affleck makes her feel “peace” and “unbothered.”
The carousel also featured several images where Lopez was captured having the best of her time by paying attention to her grooming and playing mom duties for her kids.
One more image from the series read, “Everything is unfolding in divine order,” which might be pointing out how it’s all God’s will that her marriage to the Deep Water actor is now coming to an end.
Lopez’s fans were quick to get what the actress might be trying to hint at.
“Slide lucky #13 tho,” commented one, pointing to the “unbothered” slide, which was on the 13th number in the carousel.
Another wrote, “Queen! Love you! Everything is unfolding in its divine order. I can't wait to see you back where you belong. On stage and on top of the world.”
“My unbothered queen,” penned the third.