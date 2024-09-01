Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez drops cryptic ‘unbothered’ post as Ben Affleck divorce looms

  September 01, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is exuding “unbothered” charm after filing for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck!

Taking to her official Instagram account on Saturday, August 31, the Atlas actress shared a series of images that flaunted “peace” and “unbothered” vibes as the actress reportedly undergoes divorce proceedings.

“Oh! It was a summer,” captioned the Marry Me actress, apparently hinting at the end of her relationship with the Argo actor.

Among the carousel was an image that read, “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace,” potentially hinting how the divorce from Affleck makes her feel “peace” and “unbothered.”

The carousel also featured several images where Lopez was captured having the best of her time by paying attention to her grooming and playing mom duties for her kids.

One more image from the series read, “Everything is unfolding in divine order,” which might be pointing out how it’s all God’s will that her marriage to the Deep Water actor is now coming to an end.


Lopez’s fans were quick to get what the actress might be trying to hint at.

“Slide lucky #13 tho,” commented one, pointing to the “unbothered” slide, which was on the 13th number in the carousel.

Another wrote, “Queen! Love you! Everything is unfolding in its divine order. I can't wait to see you back where you belong. On stage and on top of the world.”

“My unbothered queen,” penned the third.

BTS' RM, J-Hope celebrate Jungkook's 27th birthday with heartfelt wishes
Sabrina Carpenter reveals ‘secret’ goal of her life
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
Nikki Garcia drops SHOCKING hint of split from husband Artem Chigvintsev
Ed Sheeran jumps on bandwagon, pokes fun at himself in hilarious video
Jennifer Lopez exudes confidence in first outing after Ben Affleck divorce
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway
Brad Pitt is very ‘serious’ about girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Taylor Swift to make cameo in Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building?’
Noel Gallagher discloses real reason for feuding with Liam Gallagher
Selena Gomez bombarded with Benny Blanco kisses in sizzling PDA
Kris Jenner makes surprising date night appearance with Jeff Bezos