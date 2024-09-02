World

Donald Trump claims authority to interfere in presidential election

Special counsel filed a reworked indictment against Trump in the election interference case

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Special counsel filed a reworked indictment against Trump in the election interference case
Special counsel filed a reworked indictment against Trump in the election interference case

Former US president Donald Trump claimed that he has ‘every right’ to interfere in the presidential election of the country.

According to CNN, in an interview with Fox News aired on Sunday, September 1, Trump arrested, “Actually, but you know the good news, it's so crazy that my poll numbers go up."

He continued, "Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election, where you have every right to do it, you get indicted, and your poll numbers go up. When people get indicted, your pull numbers go down.”

This comes after the special counsel, Jack Smith, filed a reworked indictment against the Republican nominee for president on the January 6, election interference court last week.

Without dropping any of the initial four charges, the prosecutor slimmed down the allegation against the former president as per the controversial immunity ruling of the Supreme Court.

Moreover, Trump, who is all set to face Kamala Harris in the presidential debate on ABC News, also raised concerns about the biasness of the news network.

Trump said, “Will panelist Donna Brazile give the questions to the Marxist candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala's best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise? Where is Liddle' George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved?"

Trump and Harris will have their first face-off in presidential debate on September 10 in Pennsylvania.

Brazil's top court to decide Elon Musk's X fate: Ban or permit

Brazil's top court to decide Elon Musk's X fate: Ban or permit
Jennifer Lopez shakes off Ben Affleck divorce blues with epic dance moves

Jennifer Lopez shakes off Ben Affleck divorce blues with epic dance moves
Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects

Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects

World News

Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Rescuers recover 17 bodies from missing helicopter in Russia’s Kamchatka
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Israeli Defence Minister urges Netanyahu to finalize ceasefire deal with Hamas
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Crew members reveal harrowing final moments of Mike Lynch’s yacht off Sicily
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Nigeria after South Africa controversy
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Here's why UK and EU airports continue to enforce 100ml liquid restrictions
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
UK met office issues yellow weather and thunderstorm warning
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Ukrainian drones attack spark fires at Russian energy plants
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Joe Biden calls to end war after Israeli-American hostage's body recovered
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Harris slams Trump for disrespecting ‘sacred ground’ for ‘political stunt’
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Dinosaur footprints found ocean apart in South America and Africa