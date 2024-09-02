Donald Trump claims authority to interfere in presidential election

Former US president Donald Trump claimed that he has ‘every right’ to interfere in the presidential election of the country.
According to CNN, in an interview with Fox News aired on Sunday, September 1, Trump arrested, “Actually, but you know the good news, it's so crazy that my poll numbers go up."
He continued, "Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election, where you have every right to do it, you get indicted, and your poll numbers go up. When people get indicted, your pull numbers go down.”
This comes after the special counsel, Jack Smith, filed a reworked indictment against the Republican nominee for president on the January 6, election interference court last week.
Without dropping any of the initial four charges, the prosecutor slimmed down the allegation against the former president as per the controversial immunity ruling of the Supreme Court.
Moreover, Trump, who is all set to face Kamala Harris in the presidential debate on ABC News, also raised concerns about the biasness of the news network.
Trump said, “Will panelist Donna Brazile give the questions to the Marxist candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala's best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise? Where is Liddle' George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved?"
Trump and Harris will have their first face-off in presidential debate on September 10 in Pennsylvania.