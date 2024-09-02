Entertainment

Lee Min ho's unexpected marriage announcement shocks fans: 'STAY SINGLE FOREVER'

Lee Min ho shares major statement regarding his marriage during 'Pachinko 2' press conference

  September 02, 2024
Lee Min ho’s fans are in a state of shock as the actor reveals jaw-dropping plans about his marriage!

The Legend of the Blue Sea star, who is the dream guy of every k-drama fangirl, dropped a bombshell statement about his future, particularly surrounding marriage and family plans.

“I think it’s time for me to seriously think about marriage,” said the Hallyu star in an unexpected statement.

The Boys Over Flowers star continued, “When I look forward to the next 15 years, I'm trying to find opposites. I think I've started to think seriously about marriage and children. It's not that I want to get married, but it's time for me to seriously think about marriage.”

This statement was enough to bring fans to tears as they expressed their feelings about the actor’s plans.

“Noooo! Please stay single forever. I can't see you with other woman,” exclaimed one of the fans.

Sharing her grief on the news, another fan commented, “This broke my heart into pieces. He is my forever crush.”

The third fan penned, “I felt jealous seeing him with female co-stars; I don’t know how I will be able to see him with his future wife.”

Making a wild guess among the series of comments, one wrote, “I think he’s going to marry Kim Go Eun.” The actor’s The King: Eternal Monarch co-star.

In an amusing comment, a fangirl stated, “Please marry me.”

This update comes while he was speaking in a press conference about the latest season of his 2022 drama series, Pachinko, which aired on August 23, 2024.

