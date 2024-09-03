Salma Hayek sets new standards at 58 with scorching hot looks: SEE

Salma Hayek is celebrating 58 trips around the sun aging like a fine wine!
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, September 2, the Mexican-American actress dropped a carousel of fiery images that turned up the heat.
“Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me!” captioned the Eternal actress.
She went on to reveal proudly, “P.S. None of these are throwbacks.”
The native Mexican then also translated her captions into Spanish, writing, “Bikini birthday shots, happy 58th to me! P.S. None of these photos are from the past. #grateful.”
The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress posted snaps in revealing swimsuits and skimpy bikinis and modelled each look while posing flirtatiously on a yacht in front of a dreamy sunset.
“BOMBAAAAA,” model Camila Morrone commented beneath the snaps.
“The hottest,’ expressed LA-based makeup artist Ash K. Holm.
“Happy birthday, and you're still in our eyes like you always perfected,” wrote Egyptian actress Ghada Abdel Razek.
Expressing his astonishment, one of the fans penned, “58?? Nooo Wayyyyy Whattt??? Impossible looking like that.”
Another said, "Congratulations, Salma! You are more beautiful than ever!! May health and love always be on your side.”