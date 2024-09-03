Sydney Sweeney eager to revive crazy Cassie in 'Euphoria' season 3

Sydney Sweeney is thrilled about her return to Euphoria for its highly anticipated third season, expressing her enthusiasm with, "I love crazy Cassie."
While conversing with PEOPLE, the Anyone but You star expressed her anticipation,, “I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie.”
Sydney continued, “She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it.”
As for the much anticipated (and contentious) third season of HBO's hit series, The White Lotus star admitted that she "honestly don't know anything about it," but she always loves delving into the darker aspects of her infamously volatile character.
She noted, “I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me.”
Before this, Sweeney talked candidly about getting ready to return to the program three years after the cast wrapped up season two.
“We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me,” she said.
Sweeny continued, “I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life.”
The Madame Web star added that it would always be special to work with Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and more.
Notably, HBO declared that the third season would not be filmed and that the actors were free to "pursue other opportunities." In July the network revealed that the production date is set for 2025.