‘Smile 2’: Naomi Scott chases mysterious monster in horror film series

Naomi Scott running for her life in a new trailer as well as poster for the upcoming Smile 2 has just dropped, signifying all points of being an equally nail-biting successor to its horror hit prequel.
Released via FearHQ.com, the video hints that viewers will finally find out more about the supernatural Smile curse, which was haunting Sosie Bacon’s character throughout part one.
Now, Naomi Scott shall be finalizing drastic measures to unravel secrets alongside running away from the monster while playing a popstar named Skye Riley.
Smile has a neat score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, and if its second instalment is well-received by horror fanatics, then it may become a game-changer franchise with promising shake ups.
Filmmaker Parker Finn has returned to both write and direct Smile 2, so fans have crossed their fingers in hoping that every single bit is going to be just as terrifying as its predecessor.
Earlier in 2024, lead star Lukas Gage disclosed that there’s one particularly violent scene in the film that made him throw up as soon as cameras stopped rolling.
He said, “It’s so terrifying. It was the first time I’ve ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid, and I actually got sick to my stomach in one take. It was so gory and so disgusting... I vomited off-camera!”