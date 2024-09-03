Apple’s upcoming iPhones to feature exclusive OLED displays

Apple has announced a major update for its upcoming iPhones!
As per several reports, Apple will transition all iPhone models to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays starting in 2025.
This move will completely shift away from liquid crystal displays (LCDs).
OLED displays are favoured by TV and smartphone makers for their vibrant colours and sharp contrast, which are ideal for high-definition videos.
Apple has already started placing orders for OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone SE from China’s BOE Technology and South Korea’s LG Display.
This change will exclude Japan's Sharp Corp and Japan Display from Apple’s display suppliers.
Apple first introduced OLED panels with the iPhone X in 2017 and has since used them in its premium iPhone models.
Additionally, Apple is set to hold its major product launch event on September 10, where it will unveil the latest iPhones, watches, and AirPods, according to Bloomberg News.