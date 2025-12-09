Is Microsoft Copilot down? Users report outage across UK

Microsoft Copilot has reportedly grappled with an outage across the UK, affecting hundreds of users in accessing the AI-powered agent.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, a significant surge in reports was observed on Tuesday morning, December 9, 2025, with over 7,00 complaints across the UK.
As per the platform, nearly 49% users are unable to access the app, while 42% users are experiencing issues with the website, and the remaining 9% have lodged complaints about severe connectivity issues.
While addressing the outage, the American tech giant said in a post on X (Formerly Twitter), "Upon an initial investigation, we've identified this issue may impact any user within the United Kingdom, or Europe, attempting to access Microsoft Copilot.
“Indications from service monitoring telemetry suggest an unexpected increase in traffic has resulted in impact. We're continuing to investigate further to determine the next steps required,” Microsoft added.
Copilot is integral to Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, and Teams.