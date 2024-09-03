Prince William hires Prince Harry’s friend in exchange for ‘insider information’

Prince William has established connection with one of Prince Harry’s close friend in return for exclusive information, even giving him a significant role in a royal family project.
As per Hello Magazine, the Duke of Sussex has links with celebrity chef José Andrés, who had also previously received funding from his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell organization.
Now, the Prince of Wales has recruited his brother’s pal as a new recruit for the famous Earthshot council.
Speaking about taking up this appointment José Andrés said, “I am thrilled to join the Earthshot Prize Council to help showcase the changemakers pushing the boundaries of innovation!”
“In good times and hard times, I’ve seen first-hand the power of food to heal and unite communities. Food is the best way to address some of the planet’s most pressing challenges,” he added.
As part of Prince William’s team, Prince Harry’s mate will be trying to make Britain’s food system more equitable and sustainable using his ‘insider information’ about the eating industry.
In the 2020-2022 Archewell Impact Report, José Andrés even spoke of his friendship with the Duke of Sussex, saying, “Harry and Meghan, my dear friends, you bring hope to each and every community.”
It’s however not known why has Prince William reached out to a companion of his sibling’s.