Elton John shares major health update amid restricted vision

Elton John is dealing with a restricted vision in one eye due to a severe summer infection.
Amid the ongoing recovery, his TIFF premiere and upcoming performance remain unchanged.
On Tuesday, September 3 the Sacrifice singer took to his Instagram space to reveal details about his partial impairment.
“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he detailed in his social media post.
Further adding, “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”
In his announcement, John took time to express gratitude and thank the “excellent team of doctors and nurses, as well as his family, who took care of him over the last couple of weeks while he was recuperating at home.”
The pop icon received a tin of well-wishes in the comments section from fans and fellow celebrities.
Donatella Versace wrote, " Take your time and recover Elton. We will be here waiting for your return when you are healthy and ready."
This unwelcomed announcement from Sir Elton John came just three days after before his scheduled appearance at the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of his documentary.