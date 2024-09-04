Prince Harry breaks silence after William hires Duke’s pal

Prince Harry seemingly does not approve the idea of his estrange brother poaching his close friends after.
The Duke of Sussex, who recently sparked rumours of returning to the royal fold with wife Meghan Markle and resuming his official duties is said to be unhappy with William’s decision to recruit Harry’s "dear friend" Jose Andres, 55, as Earthshot Prize Council’s new member.
Analyzing Prince of Wales’ new move, a royal expert Phil Dampier shed light on the 39-year-old’s feelings, in the wake of his ruined relationship with King Charles, William and his wife Kate Middleton.
In an exclusive conversation with The Sun, Phil said, "I'm sure that Harry is probably a little bit jealous that it looks like William's poached one of his top people.”
"I think there will be a little bit of resentment,” he added.
The royal expert further explained, "As I say, we don't know whether they've had a falling out, it could well be that Jose has managed to stay friends with with both parties, he's a great guy doing great work.”
"But I wouldn't be surprised if Harry's a bit jealous as some other people have already been put in a difficult position between the two,” he added.
This opinion from Phil Dampier comes shortly after an insider set record straight on reports suggesting that Harry has contacted his close pals in the UK to help him pave his way back into the firm.
The source denied the claims noting, that the father-of-two is happy with his life in California and has no interest in returning to his home country.