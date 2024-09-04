Alia Bhatt channels her inner beast in a new workout video 

Trending

Alia Bhatt is currently engrossed in the filming of 'Alpha'

  September 04, 2024
Alia Bhatt is training hard in the gym for her highly anticipated movie Alpha. 

The Darlings star, who recently returned to Mumbai after the Kashmir schedule of the film with Sharvari Wagh, proved she is a fitness freak. 

On September 3, 2024 Bhatt's fitness trainer Sohrab posted a video from her recent workout session. 


In the clip, Alia was seen dressed in her gym wear and sitting on a machine. She was doing pull-downs and exercising her back muscles.

“Getting STRONGER @aliaabhatt …ALPHA…” the caption read, using the background music of Alpha's official announcement video. 

Fans were in awe of the superstar's dedication to fitness in the comments section of the post. 

" Alpha girl lesgo," one wrote. 

" Woahh her back," the second penned. 

The third commented, " Good job Alia." 

 When Alia Bhatt and her Alpha co-star Sharvari Wagh were in Kashmir a few days ago, they treated fans to a stunning picture from the sets. 

Earlier in July Alpha was unveiled as the title of the film in an intriguing video. 

