King Charles deeply concerned about ‘health, financial, legal’ issues

King Charles, who is currently battling cancer, has landed in more trouble due to the “current state of his family.”
The monarch is seemingly “disappointed” at the royals for being torn apart by “rifts” and squabbling.
A source told Now to Love, “Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal – and not many of them are getting on as well as he’d like.”
Moreover, the situation with Prince Andrew and the Royal Lodge has also somewhat “divided” the family.
“The previous monarch – with Anne, Sophie and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it.” the insider continued, “Then there’s the diabolical situation between his two beloved sons. Charles cannot believe what Harry’s done and it’s changed William forever.”
After the royal “rift”, Prince William had reportedly made his mind to not invite Prince Harry at his coronation. Charles has lost hope that his kids will reconcile.
The brother duo faced it each at their uncle’s funeral last week but they seemingly “kept their distance.”