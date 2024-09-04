Royal

King Charles deeply concerned about ‘health, financial, legal’ issues

King Charles III lands in 'deep' crisis due to royal family ongoing issues

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
King Charles deeply concerned about ‘health, financial, legal’ issues
King Charles deeply concerned about ‘health, financial, legal’ issues

King Charles, who is currently battling cancer, has landed in more trouble due to the “current state of his family.”

The monarch is seemingly “disappointed” at the royals for being torn apart by “rifts” and squabbling.

A source told Now to Love, “Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal – and not many of them are getting on as well as he’d like.”

Moreover, the situation with Prince Andrew and the Royal Lodge has also somewhat “divided” the family.

“The previous monarch – with Anne, Sophie and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it.” the insider continued, “Then there’s the diabolical situation between his two beloved sons. Charles cannot believe what Harry’s done and it’s changed William forever.”

After the royal “rift”, Prince William had reportedly made his mind to not invite Prince Harry at his coronation. Charles has lost hope that his kids will reconcile.

The brother duo faced it each at their uncle’s funeral last week but they seemingly “kept their distance.”

Alia Bhatt channels her inner beast in a new workout video

Alia Bhatt channels her inner beast in a new workout video

Demi Moore shares her heartbreaking challenges while filming ‘The Substance’

Demi Moore shares her heartbreaking challenges while filming ‘The Substance’
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba steps down amid expected cabinet overhaul

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba steps down amid expected cabinet overhaul
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?

King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?

Royal News

King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Prince Harry breaks silence after William hires Duke’s pal
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Kate Middleton and Prince William honor Queen Elizabeth's legacy
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Prince Harry’s marriage ‘doomed from beginning’, says Meghan Markle’s sister
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Prince William hires Prince Harry’s friend in exchange for ‘insider information’
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Queen Camilla gives unpredictable health update on King Charles
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Prince William feels ‘betrayed’ as family takes Harry side
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Prince William's Earthshot Prize announced new Global Ambassador
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Prince Harry emotional gesture leaves Prince William ‘astounded’
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Prince Harry returns to Princess Diana's childhood home during UK visit
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Prince Harry’s brutal response to Meghan Markle EXPOSED amid UK return plan