Travis Kelce opens up on juggling Taylor Swift romance amid breakup reports

Travis Kelce opened up about balancing his NFL career with his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift and Hollywood opportunities.
According to PEOPLE, an exclusive source shared, "He's really enjoyed hosting, and after he retires, he wants to lean into acting and hosting. He had a blast at Saturday Night Live."
The NFL star currently has no intentions to leave the NFL.
After helping the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in February, 34-year-old Travis has now stated that he hasn't given retirement from sports.
While conversing at the Rich Eisen Show, Travis shared, "It didn't cross my mind one bit. I think the excitement of the challenge of this year, being able to maybe do it a third time in a row - I think that alone was all I needed. That was an instant thought, so there was really not a chance in hell that I wasn't coming back this year."
He also mentioned the advice of former NFL star Julian Edelman, saying, "He was mentioning, you know, he had to hang it up when he couldn't go out there and practice, he couldn't get out there and work on his craft to feel like he's accountable for the guys next to him, and that's when he kind of started questioning it.”
The Lover crooner’s beau added, “I'm just having so much fun, you know, just so appreciative and so fortunate that I've been able to come into year 12 and still have this energy and this love and the ability to go out there and get to work."
Prior to this, the fake PR contract between the Swift and Travis revealed the date of their exact breakup date went viral on the social media platform, Reddit.