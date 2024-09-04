Entertainment

Travis Kelce opens up on juggling Taylor Swift romance amid breakup reports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
Travis Kelce reveals how he juggles with Taylor Swift amid breakup date laid bare
Travis Kelce reveals how he juggles with Taylor Swift amid breakup date laid bare

Travis Kelce opened up about balancing his NFL career with his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift and Hollywood opportunities.

According to PEOPLE, an exclusive source shared, "He's really enjoyed hosting, and after he retires, he wants to lean into acting and hosting. He had a blast at Saturday Night Live."

The NFL star currently has no intentions to leave the NFL.

After helping the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in February, 34-year-old Travis has now stated that he hasn't given retirement from sports.

While conversing at the Rich Eisen Show, Travis shared, "It didn't cross my mind one bit. I think the excitement of the challenge of this year, being able to maybe do it a third time in a row - I think that alone was all I needed. That was an instant thought, so there was really not a chance in hell that I wasn't coming back this year."

He also mentioned the advice of former NFL star Julian Edelman, saying, "He was mentioning, you know, he had to hang it up when he couldn't go out there and practice, he couldn't get out there and work on his craft to feel like he's accountable for the guys next to him, and that's when he kind of started questioning it.”

The Lover crooner’s beau added, “I'm just having so much fun, you know, just so appreciative and so fortunate that I've been able to come into year 12 and still have this energy and this love and the ability to go out there and get to work."

Prior to this, the fake PR contract between the Swift and Travis revealed the date of their exact breakup date went viral on the social media platform, Reddit.

Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift
Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return

Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return
Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’

Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years

Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years

Entertainment News

Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Lady Gaga flashes HUGE diamond engagement ring in Venice ahead of ‘Joker’ premiere
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Selena Gomez makes major admission about Benny Blanco romance
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Queen’s Sir Brian May shocks fans with major health update: ‘little scary’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Demi Moore shares her heartbreaking challenges while filming ‘The Substance’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Hailey Bieber flaunts diamond 'mom' ring two weeks after giving birth to baby Jack
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
'Ketamine Queen' trial scheduled next year over Matthew Perry's death
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold move after cryptic post about marriage
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Lady Gaga accidently reveals release date for new single from 7th album