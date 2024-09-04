Selena Gomez makes major admission about Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez made a surprising admission about Benny Blanco as her ex-Justin Bieber embraces fatherhood with baby boy Jack Blues Bieber.
The new lovebirds in town have set couple goals yet again with an enchanting Tik Tok video Benny shared on his account on Sunday, in which the Single Soon singer and the East Side hit maker took the “most likely couple’s edition” challenge.
In the Tik Tok video, Selena and Benny were sitting under the scorching sun as they struggled while looking at the camera in bright sunlight.
“Eyes closed Version” they captioned the video in which Selena and Benny were asked a series of questions, which they could answer using the hand gesture only.
In response to a question, “who said I love you first?” Selena and her beau both pointed a finger at the 33-year-old singer.
The TikTok also featured other questions like, “who is most likely to get arrested? who is the best kisser? The better cook? The funniest, who takes longer to get ready?”
Both Selena and Benny burst into laughter as the video ends with a unique question, “who’s mother-in-law likes them most?”
The comments section of the video was flooded with fans’ comments as they were seemingly impressed with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s bond.