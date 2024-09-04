Entertainment

Selena Gomez makes major admission about Benny Blanco romance

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez take romance to new level with joint appearance in hilarious video

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024


Selena Gomez made a surprising admission about Benny Blanco as her ex-Justin Bieber embraces fatherhood with baby boy Jack Blues Bieber.

The new lovebirds in town have set couple goals yet again with an enchanting Tik Tok video Benny shared on his account on Sunday, in which the Single Soon singer and the East Side hit maker took the “most likely couple’s edition” challenge.

In the Tik Tok video, Selena and Benny were sitting under the scorching sun as they struggled while looking at the camera in bright sunlight.

“Eyes closed Version” they captioned the video in which Selena and Benny were asked a series of questions, which they could answer using the hand gesture only.

In response to a question, “who said I love you first?” Selena and her beau both pointed a finger at the 33-year-old singer.

The TikTok also featured other questions like, “who is most likely to get arrested? who is the best kisser? The better cook? The funniest, who takes longer to get ready?”

Both Selena and Benny burst into laughter as the video ends with a unique question, “who’s mother-in-law likes them most?”

The comments section of the video was flooded with fans’ comments as they were seemingly impressed with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s bond.

Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift
Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return

Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return
Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’

Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years

Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years

Entertainment News

Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Queen’s Sir Brian May shocks fans with major health update: ‘little scary’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Travis Kelce opens up on juggling Taylor Swift romance amid breakup reports
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Demi Moore shares her heartbreaking challenges while filming ‘The Substance’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Hailey Bieber flaunts diamond 'mom' ring two weeks after giving birth to baby Jack
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
'Ketamine Queen' trial scheduled next year over Matthew Perry's death
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold move after cryptic post about marriage
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Lady Gaga accidently reveals release date for new single from 7th album
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breakup date REVEALED