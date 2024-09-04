Khloe Kardashian hires Cindy Crawford for modeling after Ozempic claims

Khloe Kardashian has signed A-lister Cindy Crawford as Good American’s new model after she recently made claims about using Ozempic for weight-loss.
While the official announcement for this is expected to be made today, an insider explained why the bigtime socialite went through with this decision.
The source told Daily Mail, “Khloe Kardashian has always been a big fan of Cindy Crawford. She thinks she is the best supermodel in the world, so it was a natural fit.”
Speaking of “natural fit,” the media personality revealed made a surprising confession about trying the trendy Ozempic drug.
She said, “When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it… because I tried any other thing. I tried any fad weight loss trend, except for the real thing that actually works.”
“And that’s a lifestyle change. So I really wanna encourage healthiness and not about the number on a scale. I just think people should be active,” Khloe Kardashian added.
This is perhaps why she thought that the face for her brand should be Cindy Crawford, who remains Hollywood’s most desirable natural, even at the age of 58.