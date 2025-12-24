Taylor Swift hints at new music in 'The End of an Era' docuseries finale

Entertainment
Taylor Swift has apparently teased a new music in the final episode of her docuseries, The End of an Era.

Earlier this week, the Grammy winner released the last two episodes of the docuseries on Disney +.

The End of an Era featured Taylor’s major milestones, like getting engaged to Travis Kelce and securing her first six albums.

It also gave a heartfelt small nod to The Life of a Showgirl and how it has become her most successful album… “to date,” hinting that her 12th album will not be her last.

Taylor can be heard saying in voiceover, “I think that after this tour, it would be nice to grow back some of the things that I’ve had to cut out of my life. You just don’t have any energy for anything that seems optional.”

She added, “And so I’m interested in regaining some of that, ‘cause I know I used to have hobbies and a personality outside of this tour. I can’t remember what they were. I’ll let you know.”

The Red hitmaker also read love letter of Travis Kelce, which almost made her cry.

To note, Taylor and Travis got engaged on August 26, 2025.

