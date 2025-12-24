Entertainment
Taylor Swift opens up about the emotional '22' moment at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift got emotional as she recalled recreating iconic 22 moment at her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Earlier this week, the pop icon released the last two episodes of her The End of an Era docuseries on Disney +.

She said, "The '22' moment stems from a hat that I wore on the Red Tour. Not a lot going on at the moment. So, I wanted to really bring back that moment of just kinda like, have a moment with a fan, where I actually get close with them."

In one scene, she can be seen kneeling on the ground, hugging fans and putting her hat on their heads.

Taylor continued, "I've got people in the audience scouring the crowd for the first couple of 'eras,' trying to find a kid who knows every single word to the songs and having the time of their life at this show," adding, “that kid basically is like a representative of every kid in that crowd that night."

Throughout the Eras Tour, the Lover singer has had several sweet interactions with fans during 22 performance.

The 14-times Grammy winner noted, “It could be, like, a little kid that gets really shy when all of a sudden they're seeing 60,000 people for the first time. Or, it could be, there are kids that just like bloom under the bright lights, and they're like, 'Oh my God I'm a pop star now.”

To note, Taylor concluded Eras Tour on December 8, 2024.

