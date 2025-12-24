Entertainment
Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner death certificates reveal brutal cause of death

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's memorial is set to take place soon after their shocking murder

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner's official death certificates have released shocking cause of their death.

On Tuesday, December 23, PEOPLE obtained the documents, which confirmed the late couple died of "multiple sharp force injuries" inside their Los Angeles home.

The brutal injuries were caused "with [a] knife, by another." The time between the onset of injuries and death is listed as "minutes."

As per the death certificates indicate Rob, 78, was found first, at about 3:45 p.m., and Michele, 70, who is listed as "widowed," was discovered at 3:46 p.m.

The couple have since been cremated, according to the death certificates. Meanwhile, the media outlet previously reported that their bodies were repatriated to the family on December 19.

Their kids, Jake and Romy, first spoke out about the painful death of their parents.

Their statement read, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

Jake and Romy also confirmed that their parents memorial will soon take place.

To note, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were found dead on Sunday, December 14.

