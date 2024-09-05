'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview

Relive the royal scandal that shook the throne! A Very Royal Scandal official trailer teases a dramatic retelling of Prince Andrew's 2019 BBC newsnight debacle.
Michael Sheen played the character of Prince Andrew and Ruth Wilson portrayed journalist Emily Maitlis in the highly-awaited three-episode series.
The upcoming drama has recreated the 2019 bombshell interview that made the Duke of York stop performing his royal duties in the British royal family.
A Very Royal Scandal showed the aftermath of the event that changed the live of both the royal and the renowned broadcaster.
The official synopsis of the show read, “One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe.”
In the viral trailer, Emily said before taking the interview, "Get me and him in a room together, and then I can do my thing.”
The character of Andrew exclaimed, "I'm going to blow this out of the water."
During the exchange of dialogues, Emily says "I was only ever hoping to ask the right questions,” the next clip showed aftermath of interview.
The royal fans can watch A Very Royal Scandal on September 19, 2024.