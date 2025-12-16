King Charles plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘one last Christmas’ reunion

King Charles is reportedly planning to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for what could be “one last Christmas” reunion with the royal family, fueling speculation about a festive reconciliation.
As per Radaronline, the sources shared that the British Monarch, who is scaling back cancer treatment following an early diagnosis, is reportedly planning a symbolic Christmas and considering inviting the Duke and Duchess Sussex and their children for a possible final family reconciliation.
A senior royal source said the king’s mindset has shifted after a challenging year for the monarchy.
The insider claimed, "An invitation to Prince Harry has not been completely ruled out if the king truly wants to spend time with his immediate family. There has always been a sense that the emotional door was never fully closed."
"After such a turbulent year, particularly given the king's health and the continuing repercussions from dealing with Prince Andrew, it is understandable that Charles would want this Christmas to carry deeper meaning," the source added.
The tipster revealed, "And despite his positive cancer updates, he knows if things take a turn for the worse, it could be his last Christmas."
A royal source suggested the king’s choices are now shaped more by his awareness of mortality than protocol, with insiders speculating this could be the last Christmas he feels well enough to reunite the family, possibly including Harry and Meghan, even briefly.
Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to spend Christmas in California with their children and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.