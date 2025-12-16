Royal
  By Fatima Hassan
Prince William drops valuable advice about 'Mother Nature' with former Lioness

Prince William has shared unexpected wisdom about his wife, Kate Middleton's Mother, in his new video message.

On Tuesday, December 16, the joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the future King's new interview with the former Lioness, Jill Scott.

While visiting the park with the English retired footballer, William urged his fans to protect the green space around the world, as they "legally protect the United Kingdom's parks, playgrounds, playing fields, and green spaces."

In a collaboration with the Fields in Trust organization, the next heir to the British throne shared, "Once a green space goes, it’s gone forever. Because access to green space is a right, not a privilege." 

Likewise, William, the future Queen, who has also been battling with an undisclosed form of cancer since last year, has also expressed her profound joy in Mother Nature, as it healed her in overcoming her deadliest disease. 

For the unknown, His Royal Highness, Prince William, took over the role of President from his grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2013 until becoming Patron in 2024.  

