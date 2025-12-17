Sarah Ferguson gives new shock to King Charles as Beatrice, Eugenie joined him

King Charles has received a concerning update regarding Sarah Ferguson amid reunion with her and Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.
The former Duchess of York - who lost all the perks of a royal life including her title and right to live at the Royal Lodge alongside disgraced Andrew, is now determined to expose the firm to restore her luxurious lifestyle.
Sarah is believed to be getting ready for a scathing tell-all to sell in the US just like Prince Harry's Spare, so she can afford to buy her forever home - as Fergie's living arrangements are still not finalised.
Royal expert, Emily Andrews told that an insider has claimed, "Sarah has been left devastated by the fallout from the Epstein email scandal. She's on edge, panicking, and has become a virtual recluse in the past weeks."
"She has nothing left to lose now, so she could easily sell another autobiography in the US - it worked for Harry," Emily added.
Well-placed sources close to the children author revealed that Sarah is "willing to spill everything" in exchange for a "nest egg for the rest of her life".
"With no substantial income coming in, Sarah is now looking to follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry and is willing to pen a tell-all memoir about her time with Andrew and how she was treated by the Royal Family after their split," they added.
Insider further claimed, "She has a lot of diaries and evidence of the backstabbing, scandals and cover-ups."
"For the right amount of money she is willing to spill everything, but she's hoping to make enough money that it will give her a nice little nest egg for the rest of her life," they added.
“She wants somewhere in the region of £10m and is actively open to offers.
This update comes after amid her daughters were seen arriving at Buckingham Palace to join King Charles and other members of the Royal Family for monarch's annual pre-Christmas luncheon.
Beatrice and Eugenie marked their first reunion with Royal Family since His Majesty stripped their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of all his Royal titles amid renewed investigation into his links with the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.