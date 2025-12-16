Meghan Markle receives apology after false reports about her mum 

Meghan Markle got a public apology from a GB News presenter, Carole Malone, after she repeated misinformation about her mother, Doria Ragland.
Earlier this month, during a segment about the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, Carole falsely claimed that Meghan's dad "brought her up" and "paid for her private education while her mother was in jail."
The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate then wrongly insisted that Ragland was imprisoned "years ago", despite this not being the case, and retorted, "Do you want me to give you a precise date and time?"
Following an intense online backlash for spreading misinformation about Meghan's family live on air, Carole read out an apology on Monday morning.
She began, "On Thursday, December 4th, 2025, I stated that Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's father, brought Meghan up while her mother, Doria Ragland, was in prison."
"I believed this to be the case based on what I now understand to be misinformation I had seen online. I was questioned about the validity of this claim during the broadcast, and I repeated this belief, which I now understand to be false," she added.
Accepting her mistakes, Carole continued, "This was a genuine error. I accept what I have now been told on behalf of Miss Ragland that she raised her daughter and that she has never been in prison or jail. I apologise sincerely to Miss Ragland and her family for any pain my comments may have caused, and I am happy to set the record straight."
Notably, the incident happened as the reunion between Meghan and her estranged father is still under speculation after he underwent a three-hour surgery and got his left leg amputated due to a blood clot.