Meghan Markle accused of overshadowing King Charles' cancer update 

Meghan Markle has been accused of overshadowing her father-in-law King Charles’ cancer update with a major announcement.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, recently shared she and her husband, Prince Harry, are executive producing a documentary about Girl Scouts selling cookies, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.
Her announcements timing overlapped with Charles’ pre-recorded message about his cancer diagnosis and recovery,.
The monarch aired his message on Friday, December 12, in which he talked about the importance of early detection and screening programmes.
He said, "Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives. I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life even while undergoing treatment.”
A source told Radar Online, "The timing comes across as utterly self-serving. The project itself is fine, but it inevitably steals attention from a significant and hopeful moment for the king."
Another tipster shared, "It feels like a deliberate effort to shift public attention at a time when the royal family is already under intense scrutiny for other matters. It is both super-cynical and tone deaf and feels as if it was timed to take away from Charles' announcement. She effectively tried to hijack it.”
To note, Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.