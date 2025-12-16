Prince William, Harry may unite by tragedy as Royal Family face major loss 

Ahead of the Christmas season, the Royal Family received devastating news!
On Tuesday, December 16, Princess Anne's former lady-in-waiting, Dame Shan Legge-Bourke, tragically passed away at the age of 82.
The deceased Royal Family's worker also had a sweet connection with Prince William and his estranged brother, Prince Harry.
According to media reports, Dame's daughter Tiggy was William and Harry's childhood nanny and had grown extremely close to the brothers, especially after the sudden demise of the late Princess Diana at the time.
Her family announced her death with a somber statement, "We are very sad to announce the death of the Honorable Dame Shân Legge-Bourke DCVO CstJ, who died peacefully at home surrounded by all her children."
"We are devastated to lose our mother. She was an inspiration to us all, and to many people she met over her years of service to Wales, and the countless organisations and institutions she supported," they continued.
As of now, neither Prince William nor Prince Harry has broken their silences on the personal loss of their closest Royal Family staffer.