King Charles' adventurous spirit highlighted half a century later in new doc  

King Charles has reflected on his visit to the Canadian Arctic as a young prince, as Steve Backshall retraces his steps in a new documentary.
The monarch's original trip took place in 1975, and in a new ITV doc, set to be released on Thursday, December 18, the presenter and environmentalist is taking the same journey as the 26-year-old prince did 50 years ago.
As both Charles and Backshall watched half-a-century-old footage from his trip in a big red diving suit in a new Instagram post, the King teased, "Thank God I was younger in those days. I could never have survived now!"
Both the King and the host, while going through the videos, discussed the effects of global warming and how fast the snow is melting away.
"If it carries on like this," Backshall said, "all of this will be gone within a matter of decades."
And King Charles agreed, noting, "That's the tragedy now, that it's all going so fast."
Reflecting on his visit, Charles said, "I'm very glad that I was able to see it, and I just want others to be able to witness the same thing."
The journey he took 50 years ago bore a seed in King Charles to fight for Mother Nature and its preservation and also taught him to learn from local Inuit people and how they coexist with the environment.