Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family for Christmas lunch without parents 

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie beamed as they joined the Royal Family for their annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.
Hosted by King Charles on Tuesday, December 16, the sisters' appearance highlighted the monarch's support for his nieces amid the scandals following their parents.
Both Eugenie and Beatrice looked in high spirits, with the 35-year-old embracing the festive season by wearing candy cane earrings.
While Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were notably absent from the Royal get-together for the second year, several family members, including the Waleses, were photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace.
Prince William and Princess Kate, who missed the traditional lunch last year for the first time, were pictured with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, arriving for the festive lunch.
Around 70 members of the extended family are invited to the lunch, which traditionally takes place the week before Christmas, allowing the monarch to celebrate with his whole family.
Other guests included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Anne with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Kent, his daughter Lady Helen Taylor.
Lord Freddie Windsor was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Winkleman, their daughters and his sister, Lady Gabriella Kingston, who was widowed last year.