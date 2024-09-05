Paula Abdul shares major update before her tour kickoff

80s pop sensation Paula Abdul has stunned fans with a surprising announcement ahead of her highly anticipated tour.
The renowned singer stated on Instagram that she is calling off her next tour, which was supposed to start on September 25, 2024.
Paula wrote a lengthy letter explaining why she was calling off her next Straight Up! To Canada Tour, citing several "undisclosed injuries" that she had lately sustained.
She noted, “It's with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I've recently sustained."
The Rush Rush state went on to say, “I've been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we're together.”
She continued, “I promise I'll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve.”
Paula, who first gained popularity in the late '80s and early '90s, revealed to her Instagram followers that she is getting ready for a "minor procedure" that will include recuperating for many weeks.
Her trip was slated to start in Victoria, British Columbia, and end in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on October 26.