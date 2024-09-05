Entertainment

Lady Gaga’s version of Harley Quinn has ‘personal chaos and mania’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Lady Gaga has informed watchers of the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux that her version of Harley Quinn is packed with her personal brushes against going crazy.

Appearing on the cover of Vogue’s latest edition, she narrated down the method of building up for portraying this famous fictional persona.

The singer said, “Harley Quinn is a character people know from the ether of pop culture. I had a different experience creating her, namely my experience with mania and chaos inside.”

“For me, it creates a quietness. Sometimes women are labeled as these overly emotional creatures and when we are overwhelmed we are erratic or unhinged,” she painted the sad reality for her gender.

Then, Lady Gaga tried seeing this story from a totally different perspective.

She went on, “But I wonder if when things become so broken from reality, when we get pushed too far in life…. what if it makes you… quiet?”

Here, there interviewer mentioned that the star’s voice cracked as she took a moment to absorb what was said before beginning again.

“I would say that I worked from a sense-memory perspective: What does it feel like to walk through the world and be braced in an intense way. And what happens when you cover up all of the complexities beneath the surface?” Lady Gaga concluded.

