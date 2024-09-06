Entertainment

Taylor Swift cheers on beau Travis Kelce at Chiefs' season-opener

Taylor Swift slammed down breakup rumours by showing up to root for Travis Kelce at Chiefs' kickoff

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Taylor Swift cheers on beau Travis Kelce at Chiefs season-opener
Taylor Swift cheers on beau Travis Kelce at Chiefs' season-opener

Taylor Swift has made a subtle move to turn down breakup rumours with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The pop star showed up to support her Lover at Chiefs' season-opener in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on September 5.

Taylor arrived at the stadium on a golf cart and greeted fans as she made her way into the stadium.

"Hello... how are you guys?," she said.

The Tortured Poets Department crooner donned a corseted denim Versace crop top and relaxed jean shorts, plus thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti patent leather boots.

Taylor’s public appearance comes a day after the NFL star’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that documents that surfaced online titled "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," are "entirely false and fabricated."

"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," the company that runs Travis's PR explained.

The PR team further told the media outlet that they are working with the online platform's legal team "to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her
BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video

BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement

Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Entertainment News

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Ben Affleck's $68M dream home made Jennifer Lopez ‘compromise’
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Beyoncé turns 43, celebrates with beach bash: 'So grateful'
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ seating choice sparks speculation
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Gracie Abrams treats fans to THIS unexpected surprise
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sizzle in sync at 'The Cut' premiere
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn Chiefs’ games into PDA spectacle
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Demi Lovato demands 'Child Stars' protection in new documentary trailer
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Shakira explains why she settled $15M tax case: Details
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Lady Gaga reveals fiancé Michael Polansky special urge
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Taylor Swift silently removed from Disney World’s Hall of Fame