Taylor Swift cheers on beau Travis Kelce at Chiefs' season-opener

Taylor Swift has made a subtle move to turn down breakup rumours with boyfriend Travis Kelce.
The pop star showed up to support her Lover at Chiefs' season-opener in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on September 5.
Taylor arrived at the stadium on a golf cart and greeted fans as she made her way into the stadium.
"Hello... how are you guys?," she said.
The Tortured Poets Department crooner donned a corseted denim Versace crop top and relaxed jean shorts, plus thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti patent leather boots.
Taylor’s public appearance comes a day after the NFL star’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that documents that surfaced online titled "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," are "entirely false and fabricated."
"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," the company that runs Travis's PR explained.
The PR team further told the media outlet that they are working with the online platform's legal team "to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”