Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sizzle in sync at 'The Cut' premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Katy Perry showed up to support fiancé Orlando Bloom at his upcoming movie premiere, The Cut.

The love birds wore colour coordinated outfits during the Toronto Film Festival on September 5.

Katy donned a CELINE by Hedi Slimane bandeau bra with a high waist skirt and embroidered veil in double silk satin in black.

The Dark Horse crooner finished the look with a high bun with micro-bangs and matte brown lipstick.

For accessories, she kept it very minimum with just a pair of geometric silver dangle drop earrings.

Her fiancé Orlando, 47, coordinated a modern black tuxedo with a mock turtleneck shirt.

On September 4, she appeared on Call Her Daddy podcast and got candid about her love life.

"I mean, he was in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions," Katy explained, "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, ‘I can't do this anymore. I need to go swim in a different pond,’ but I had yet to do a lot of real work."

The couple is engaged now and share daughter Daisy Dove, whom they welcomed in 2020.

