Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ seating choice sparks speculation

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes ignited controversy with their different seating choices for the Kansas City Chiefs match against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.
The duo were seating in separate suites at Arrowhead Stadium amid ongoing controversy about Brittany's support for Donald Trump.
The pop star and the NFL star wife had a history of sitting together in suites during the football games ever since Taylor started dating Travis.
Taylor was spotted with her boyfriend’s mother Donna Kelce in a suite, meanwhile Brittany sat in a suite with her daughter, Sterling Skye.
The 29-year-old pregnant mother first showed support for the American politician on August 13 when she liked his Instagram post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform."
After receiving a lot of backlash for her action, she addressed the criticism on her Instagram Stories on August 23.
"I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," Brittany wrote, "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
For the unversed, Travis Kelce won the first play-off of the NFL game.