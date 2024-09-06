Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up about the aftermath of his divorce

Trending

  by Web Desk
  September 06, 2024
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed he started getting better after his divorce with Shalini Talwar.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, the Lungi Dance crooner said, "Meri dawaai kum hui and uske baad main theek hua. (My medicines have reduced and I have started getting better)." 

“Mere ko nahi affect kiya kuch bhi (It didn't really affect me),” the other disclosed. 

 “Jab mera separation hua, uske baad main theek hona shuru hua hu, uske baad meri dawaai kum hui hai (I was sick for a long time, and after the separation, I started feeling better. My medication reduced, and I stopped experiencing symptoms.)" Honey Singh added. 

He likened the experience to seeing the world with a new perspective after seven years. 

To note, the rapper chose not to divulge further into the details about the breakup but did speak about his close friendship with Heeramandi actress Sonakshi Sinha. 

Honey Singh is known for hits like Brown Rang, Dope Shope, Angrezi Beat, Party All Night, Sunny Sunny, among many others. 

