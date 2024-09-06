Entertainment

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her

The 'Closer' singer shared her candid thoughts on the 'Toxic' singer’s success

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her

Halsey opened up about sampling Britney Spears' iconic hit Lucky in her latest work.

While conversing with Paper interview published on Thursday, the Closer singer also revealed that her admiration for the Toxic singer’s success also came with feelings of jealousy during her formative years.

She said, “I have this weird coping mechanism where, if I’m not dealing with something internally, I’ll catch myself singing a song that relates to it.”

The singer, who recently disclosed her T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder diagnosis, “ further said, “I would lay there, attached to a pump, like ‘I’m so lucky, I’m a star.’ It was facetious, and then I was in the studio, and was singing it under my breath, and went ‘Wait, let’s do this. Has anyone done this? This has been done, right? Why hasn’t this been done? There’s no way I’m actually going to interpolate this Britney Spears' song in this major way.’”

Halsey claimed that "the verses just came to me, and the bridge was the last thing to come" after establishing that no Lucky cover fit her vision.

She noted that she saw many similarities between her career and Britney's

“Obviously I will never know what it’s like to reach the magnitude and the monolith of fame and exposure and lack of autonomy that she’s experienced in her career,” she said.

Expressing her love for the Womanizer singer, Halsey said, “I was in love with her and I worshiped her,” adding, “I was jealous of her. I thought she had the perfect life, as did most of us at the time, and I’ve always, through every stage of her career, really rooted for her.”

To note, Halsey looked almost nude in the Lucky music video inspired by Spears' song. 

