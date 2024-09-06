Ben Affleck's $68M dream home made Jennifer Lopez ‘compromise’ 

Jennifer Lopez seemingly never wanted the expensive Beverly Hills mansion she shared with Ben Affleck.
JLo made a “major compromise” for her estranged husband, as per People.
Back in May 2023, the pair bought a $60.8 million house. They publicly listed for sale just over a year later, in July 2024, for about 6 million more.
"The $68 million mansion was Ben’s idea and a major compromise for her," a source noted.
The insider explained why Jennifer agreed to stay in the mansion, "She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances.”
The expensive house has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms within its 38,000 sq. ft. footprint.
"She loves the romantic, Spanish, European vibe,” the tipster noted.
“His life’s in Brentwood. His kids live there," another insider disclosed, "It was such a pain and time consuming for Ben to navigate traffic from their house. He never liked it.”
Ben, 52, shares three children with ex wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12. Meanwhile JLo, 55, shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex husband Marc Anthony.