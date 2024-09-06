Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn Chiefs’ games into PDA spectacle

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship continues to prove that it is “sweeter than fiction!”
Quashing the breakup rumors that made headlines earlier this week, the Cruel Summer crooner marked her presence to back her Lover at the Chiefs' season opener on September 5 at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.
During the game, the Chiefs’ tight end securely caught quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ pass, followed by pointing excitedly at his Grammy-winner girlfriend right from the field, which made the fans thrilled with the PDA.
The Sweet Nothing songstress was also spotted beaming with excitement during the match and immediately went for a hug to Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, after the NFL star completed his first pass of the 2024-25 season during Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Baltimore Ravens.
That 23-yard pass was a milestone for the Chiefs, as it pushed Mahomes to the top as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards.
Earlier in the evening, Swift created a wave of excitement among the audience when she arrived at the stadium on a golf cart and greeted fans while making her way into the venue.
“Hello… How are you guys?” the Enchanted singer asked.
Swift was also joined in the suite by Kelce’s father, Ed, as they chatted and shared a fun and lighthearted moment before the game kicked off.
The couple was spotted holding hands after the Chiefs secured a big win against the Ravens.