Tim Burton's delay in ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel linked to Jenna Ortega’s birth?

Tim Burton apparently waited 35 years for Jenna Ortega to be born so he could finally film the 1988’s Beetlejuice sequel!
During the promotion of the latest released sequel on USA Today, the cast of Beetlejuice 2 revealed that the credit for the making of this sequel goes to Ortega, who helped director Burton finally bring his long-awaited installment to life after working together with her on Netflix’s hit show Wednesday.
Just like the final piece of the puzzle, without which it can never be completed, the actress played the last piece to Burton’s latest film.
One of the cast members, Michael Keaton, jokingly said, “She gets born; you end up doing a thing with her. Then you go; wait a minute. Her? It? If she’s not around, we may never make this thing,” as she noted that the Scream actress “literally didn’t exist” when the movie was first released in 1988.
“We had to wait for you to live,” teased Catherine O’Hara.
Ortega playfully responded, “The powers have shifted in the room.”
The Miller’s Girl actress praised Keaton for making her job “very easy,” as she explained, “It’s hard not to get into the world when you have people with mold on their teeth and some guy who’s trapped in a box full of water, trying to hand you a key the whole take.”
Even though the actress was born 15 years after the original Beetlejuice, Ortega expressed that she experienced the lasting impact of the film while shooting in the same Vermont town as the original.
She reminisced, “There were people coming up showing me photo albums with Tim’s signature in them.”