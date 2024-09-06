Lady Gaga reveals fiancé Michael Polansky special urge

Lady Gaga opened up about her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky, sharing why he’s the perfect match for her.
In an interview with Vogue, the 38-year-old Joker: Folie à Deux actress mentioned how Polansky's arrival in her life has helped her mental health.
She expressed, “I had never met anyone like Michael.”
Lady Gaga further shared, “He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other.”
“But I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy,” she noted.
Gaga also recalled how she had entered "a really dark place" in her life and that the process of recording her Chromatica album had been "an absolutely horrible time" for her "mental health," but that Polansky had "changed" all of that.
“I struggled for, like, many years before that. But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why. And he wasn’t afraid to truly hold my hand and get to know me on a very deep level,” she added.
Notably, the album's title hasn't been revealed yet, it will be out in February 2025, and the first single will be available in October.