Prince William launches thrilling competition with Blue Peter

Prince William is backing Blue Peters in a quest to find future Earthshot leaders!
The latest Bue Peter competition is launched with the aim to find young problem solvers, inventors, and changemakers across the United Kingdom and will give the innovative young talents an opportunity to be acknowledged by the future king William’s prestigious Earthshot price.
Youngsters aged 5 to 15 are encouraged to submit their creative ideas to address one of the five Earthshots established by The Earthshot Prize that includes Protect and Restore Nature, Fix our Climate, Clean our Air, Build a Waste-Free World, and Revive our Oceans.
As per BBC, there will be five winners, one from each category, who will receive a certificate along with an exclusive Blue Peter orange competition winner badge.
“I started the Earthshot Prize to search for solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges, and we want to find the next generation of young inventors who can make a change,” stated Prince William.
Blue Peter's Earthshot contest will kick off on Thursday, September 6, at 5pm and will close the submissions on October 28, at 5pm.
"The winner will be announced on #BluePeter in 2025," reported BBC's CBBC.
The competition is also supported by wildlife presenters Steve Backshall, Hamza Yassin, and Bonnie Wright.
“We hope to empower children to see that their ideas can come to life and really make a difference,” Backshall said.
Hannah Jones, chief executive of the Earthshot Prize, said, “The optimism, creativity, and ingenuity of young people is the fuel that powers The Earthshot Prize and our efforts to find and support exciting environmental innovations.”