King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

The British monarch’s cancer treatment is reportedly moving in a ‘positive direction’

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
King Charles may soon be taking a moving step towards his estranged son Prince Harry!

As per a recent update to Sky News, the British King, who had been diagnosed with undisclosed type of cancer this February, will be continuing the treatment into next year, however, what’s reassuring is that the monarch’s recovery is “moving in a positive direction.”

Amid the ongoing health woes of the King, now, a former royal butler, Grant Harrold, who had worked between 2004 and 2011 for Charles, has some exciting scoop to share about the monarch’s plan to mend ties with his estranged son Prince Harry.

During a conversation with Fabulous, Harrold revealed that on Christmas, King Charles not only plans to call the Sussexes, but will also be sending some gifts for his beloved grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Sharing about Charles’ Christmas plan, he stated, “I'm willing to bet that there definitely will be some sort of [Zoom] communication on Christmas Day. There's no question. I'm not talking so much about Harry and Meghan directly, but I have no doubt the King will want to see his grandkids on Christmas Day.”

He added, “The King will send gifts. I guarantee you that something will be sent, and likewise, gifts will be sent to Grandpa or Grandmother [from the Sussexes]. There will be a chance to see each other—whether it’s to see them open the gifts, that's completely possible, because that's what a lot of families do. It’s not a new thing.”

The ex-royal butler continued to say that Christmas marks it a perfect opportunity for the King to get in touch with his son.

Talking about what the gifts could be, he told that as King Charles is “very traditional,” the presents are going to be “more traditional like a wooden farm set or something along those lines.”

He also noted that Charles will be “sad” to see his family divided at Christmas.

