King Charles’ moving decision to remain quiet on cancer diagnosis REVEALED

It has nearly been a year that King Charles has still not opened up about his cancer diagnosis and the reason is quite emotional.
Earlier this year in February, the British monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer, however, till date, the King has chosen to keep the details under wraps.
The news broke when the Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch had been diagnosed “with a form of cancer.”
But, in a Friday, December 20, published article of The Times, a palace insider has revealed that the King made a “conscious choice” of not disclosing the specific type of cancer he had been diagnosed with.
As per the source, this decision by Charles was his planned move in order to be able to reach out to the “widest number of people” who are experiencing cancer, rather than just narrowing the attention to a specific form of the disease.
The tipster also added, “As well as the visible side effects, there are those that are easier to hide from view. While he is not known as a gourmand, the King’s sense of taste was badly affected by his treatment.”
However, as per some separate reports, the King is reportedly been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
"His treatment has been moving in a positive direction, and as a managed condition, the treatment cycle will continue into next year,” told a Buckingham Palace insider about King Charles’ cancer treatment plan for next year to Sky News.
Charles reportedly wants to keep an occupied schedule as he’s optimistic about his health.