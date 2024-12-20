Royal

Queen Mary of Denmark reflects on first year as Queen

Queen Mary’s husband, King Frederik, was proclaimed king on January 14, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
Queen Mary of Denmark reflects on first year as Queen
Queen Mary of Denmark reflects on first year as Queen

As the year 2024 is about to end, Queen Mary of Denmark has taken a moment out of her busy festive life to reflect on her first year as queen.

She took to her official Instagram account on Friday to share a gorgeous photo of herself as she looked back on the past year and celebrated the continued efforts of The Mary Foundation, which she heads.

"H.M. The Queen looks back on the year that has passed in the Mary Foundation,” Queen Marry scribed in the caption.

The mother-of-four went on to express, "Every year is special. They contain their own impacts, events and memories. But 2024 in particular will leave a clear imprint on my memory.


"This year, the Mary Foundation changed its name to the Mary Foundation - H.M. Queen Mary's Foundation. But our work continued unchanged, and we still fight for the same purpose through our three areas of action: Bullying & Well-Being, Loneliness and Violence in the Family,” she added.

Alongside a long heartwarming note, Queen Marry shares a photograph of herself sitting in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in a scarlet silk maxi dress.

Queen Mary’s husband, King Frederik, was proclaimed king on January 14, 2024, following his mother Queen Margrethe's surprise abdication.

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
King Charles’ moving decision to remain quiet on cancer diagnosis REVEALED
King Charles’ moving decision to remain quiet on cancer diagnosis REVEALED
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton team up with husband for big mission
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton team up with husband for big mission
Kate Middleton, Prince William's photographer addresses Christmas card drama
Kate Middleton, Prince William's photographer addresses Christmas card drama
Why Princess Kate, Prince William removed their Christmas card swiftly?
Why Princess Kate, Prince William removed their Christmas card swiftly?
King Charles' cancer treatment takes unexpected turn in new health update
King Charles' cancer treatment takes unexpected turn in new health update
Prince William to attend ‘high profile’ event after ‘brutal’ setback
Prince William to attend ‘high profile’ event after ‘brutal’ setback
Royal Family member suffers injuries before pre-Christmas lunch
Royal Family member suffers injuries before pre-Christmas lunch
King Charles takes surprise decision for Andrew, Harry's royal titles
King Charles takes surprise decision for Andrew, Harry's royal titles
Prince Andrew gives new shock to Sarah after her heartfelt confession
Prince Andrew gives new shock to Sarah after her heartfelt confession
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Princess Eugenie shares Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's Christmas festive details
Princess Eugenie shares Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's Christmas festive details