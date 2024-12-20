Queen Mary of Denmark reflects on first year as Queen

As the year 2024 is about to end, Queen Mary of Denmark has taken a moment out of her busy festive life to reflect on her first year as queen.
She took to her official Instagram account on Friday to share a gorgeous photo of herself as she looked back on the past year and celebrated the continued efforts of The Mary Foundation, which she heads.
"H.M. The Queen looks back on the year that has passed in the Mary Foundation,” Queen Marry scribed in the caption.
The mother-of-four went on to express, "Every year is special. They contain their own impacts, events and memories. But 2024 in particular will leave a clear imprint on my memory.
"This year, the Mary Foundation changed its name to the Mary Foundation - H.M. Queen Mary's Foundation. But our work continued unchanged, and we still fight for the same purpose through our three areas of action: Bullying & Well-Being, Loneliness and Violence in the Family,” she added.
Alongside a long heartwarming note, Queen Marry shares a photograph of herself sitting in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in a scarlet silk maxi dress.
Queen Mary’s husband, King Frederik, was proclaimed king on January 14, 2024, following his mother Queen Margrethe's surprise abdication.