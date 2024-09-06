Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Anushka Sharma sheds light on her dinner schedule which begins at 5:30 pm!
Speaking at a promotional event for Slurrp Farm, the Sanju actress talked about her dinner habits and how it benefits her family, health and life.
"It started out as convenience because my daughter would want her dinner early. She would eat it around 5.30, and most of the time it would be me and her home alone. So, I’d think, what am I going to do now, might as well sleep," Sharma revealed.
Further noting, "I started to see the benefits—I slept better, felt fresher in the morning, there was less brain fog.”
"It was out of convenience, but it’s now something that the entire family does," the Zero actress said.
Reflecting on the struggles and perks of modern parenting, the superstar also discussed the flow of parenting advice available.
Coming from an army background, Sharma was raised with a strong sense of discipline, a value she was eager to instill in her own children.
The superstar, who tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017, is now a mother to two lovely kiddos, daughter Vamika and Akay.
To note, the entire family of four have been living their best life in London.